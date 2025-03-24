Four arrested for attack on police team in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) The police have registered a case against four accused in various sections of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) in the case of the recent attack on a police team in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. All of them have been arrested.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when a group of miscreants attacked a police team, led by Sub-Inspector Ramnaryan Dhruve, that had been dispatched to Kheri village in the Ichhawar area to quell an escalating tension.

“Police have arrested all the four accused, and the sub-inspector Ramnarayan Dhruve is under treatment but out of danger,” district collector, Balaguru K. told IANS.

Sehore is 40 km away from Bhopal. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gajraj, son of Lalji Ram Jangde; Rajaram; Vishal, son of Gajraj Jangde; and Rahul, son of Hemraj Jangade. All four hail from Gerukhal Junapani village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ichhawar Police Station.

The police have registered a case against them under various sections of the BNS. The charges include obscene acts and songs in public places (Section 296), assault (Section 121(1)), use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duties (Section 132), attempted murder (Section 109), and additional offenses under Section 3(5).

These charges reflect the severity of the attack and the intent to obstruct law enforcement.

Late Saturday night, a violent confrontation occurred in Kheri village, located in the Ichhawar police station area of Sehore district, when the police team was ambushed by a gang of miscreants. The police team had gone to the area following reports of an escalating dispute, only to find themselves ambushed while attempting to restore calm.

The assault left Sub-Inspector Ramnarayan Dhruve seriously injured, though he is now receiving medical treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

District Collector Balaguru K. confirmed this development in a statement to IANS, adding that the police acted promptly to apprehend four of the accused involved in the incident.

The unrest in Kheri village reportedly originated from the marriage of a local man, Kamlesh, to a woman from a neighbouring village. This union sparked tensions that quickly escalated, leading to a group of miscreants vandalising Kamlesh’s property.

Fearing for their lives, Kamlesh and his newlywed wife were forced to flee the village. When the police team, led by Sub-Inspector Dhruve, arrived to investigate and quell the disturbance, they were attacked. The attackers ambushed the officers, injuring Dhruve and forcing his team to retreat for their own safety.

