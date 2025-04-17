Telangana Likely to Hike Liquor Prices Following 15% Beer Price Increase!

After a recent 15% hike in beer prices, the state government is now reportedly considering a revision in liquor prices. According to official sources, the proposed hike will not affect low-cost liquor but will target mid-range and premium segments. Liquor bottles priced above Rs 500 are expected to witness at least a 10% increase.

This means that popular liquor brands could become costlier by Rs 50 or more per bottle, depending on their Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The proposed price hike is part of the government's strategy to boost excise revenue without burdening economically weaker sections who typically consume lower-priced liquor.

Officials suggest that the final decision is pending and will be made after a thorough review and discussion with the concerned authorities. If approved, the revised prices could be implemented soon.

This move is expected to have a significant impact on regular consumers of premium liquor, as well as on bar and restaurant pricing. While the government is yet to release an official statement, industry insiders believe the revision is imminent, aligning with the state's broader fiscal policies.

Consumers are advised to prepare for higher liquor costs in the near future.