Gold price gains, silver drops: Check prices in your city

Apr 24, 2025, 10:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices saw a slight surge again on Thursday (April 24) as Gold MCX touched Rs 95,902 as of 10 am – 1.25% above the previous close.

The yellow metal reached record levels as it crossed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday (April 22). As investors rushed to book profits, gold’s sheen reduced by around Rs 3,000 on Wednesday. However, on Thursday, the price began to climb once again.

Gold has seen a significant spike in its prices amid the trade tensions between the US and China, which has caused global turmoil and spooked the economy.

On the bullion, the precious metal became dearer by 1.15% as it stood at Rs 96,060 for 10 of 24K gold.

Take a look at how much gold costs in your city:

City                   22K Gold (10 gm)            24K Gold (10 gm)

Hyderabad               Rs 90,140                     Rs 98,340

Mumbai                     Rs 90,140                    Rs 98,340

Chennai                      Rs 90,140                    Rs 98,340

Bengaluru                   Rs 90,140                   Rs 98,340

According to Good Returns, the price of silver remained above Rs 1 lakh even as it dropped by Rs 100. Check the price in your city:

City                       1 kg Silver

Mumbai           Rs 1,10,900

Hyderabad       Rs 1,10,900

Delhi                    Rs 1,00,900

Chennai               Rs 1,10,900

Bengaluru            Rs 1,00,910


Read More:

Tags: 
gold prices
Silver prices
economy
stock market
Global turmoil
Advertisement
Back to Top