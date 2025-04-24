Gold price gains, silver drops: Check prices in your city

Gold prices saw a slight surge again on Thursday (April 24) as Gold MCX touched Rs 95,902 as of 10 am – 1.25% above the previous close.

The yellow metal reached record levels as it crossed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday (April 22). As investors rushed to book profits, gold’s sheen reduced by around Rs 3,000 on Wednesday. However, on Thursday, the price began to climb once again.

Gold has seen a significant spike in its prices amid the trade tensions between the US and China, which has caused global turmoil and spooked the economy.

On the bullion, the precious metal became dearer by 1.15% as it stood at Rs 96,060 for 10 of 24K gold.

Take a look at how much gold costs in your city:

City 22K Gold (10 gm) 24K Gold (10 gm)

Hyderabad Rs 90,140 Rs 98,340

Mumbai Rs 90,140 Rs 98,340

Chennai Rs 90,140 Rs 98,340

Bengaluru Rs 90,140 Rs 98,340

According to Good Returns, the price of silver remained above Rs 1 lakh even as it dropped by Rs 100. Check the price in your city:

City 1 kg Silver

Mumbai Rs 1,10,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,10,900

Delhi Rs 1,00,900

Chennai Rs 1,10,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,00,910