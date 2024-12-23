Would love to see Kohli and Bumrah playing in SA20, says Allan Donald

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has in a way opened the door for Indian players to quit playing at home and figure in franchise T20 leagues abroad which has given rise to hopes that more and more Indian players will seek fortunes in similar leagues in future.

Though the BCCI's rules prohibit Indian players from playing in foreign T20 leagues, former South Africa pacer and an SA20 Ambassador, Allan Donald says he would one day love to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah playing in the SA20 league, South Africa's domestic T20 league.

Karthik will be turning out for Paarl Royals in the upcoming Season 3 of the SA20, which will be played from January 9 to February 8, 2025.

Speaking on which Indian players he would love to have in the SA20, SA20 Ambassador and South Africa fast bowling legend Donald said: "Oh my gosh, that's a - where do I start? Where do I start getting a player from there? My goodness me, jeez. If it's a batter, it's Virat Kohli all over there. Suppose it's a bowler, 100 per cent (Jasprit) Bumrah. My goodness me, can you imagine that? Can you actually imagine some Indian players, and I would be allowed to pick one? Oh my, that would be the most special thing."

"That’ll just put it to another level. That’ll add another level of how big this tournament can become if you're allowed to. Imagine two - oh, imagine two per team. But we'll keep it there at one. I'll have those two players for sure - Kohli and Bumrah. If I have to pick from a batter or a bowler - 100 per cent sure," Donald said at an online interaction organised by SA20 India on Monday.

Speaking on Karthik’s involvement in the SA20, Donald, who is the assistant coach of Durban Super Giants, said: "I think, since I've seen him come on board, I think it's awesome. It really is awesome that an absolute Indian legend - a guy who, for me, is such an intelligent cricketer. I actually really enjoy listening to him commentating. I think he's just a breath of fresh air. And it's great to see an Indian guy who's an ex-international - a guy who's had a wealth of experience in the IPL -being signed up. It'll be awesome to see him play if he does play.

Donald, known the world over as 'White Lightening' for his fiery pace that rattled batters for over a decade in international cricket following South Africa's return from the Apartheid ban, said Karthik playing in SA20 is a great thing for young cricketers.

"Young cricketers, like everywhere in the world, are looking up to the Indian superstars, the Indian Premier League, and what it stands for. It's just getting bigger, better, and faster. And to have one of your own playing in the SA20 is just a masterstroke. It really is. I think it's wonderful to see. He's still a fine cricketer. You know, he can play. And I think just listening to the launch and him being around and doing his stuff over there in India and promoting the SA20 - I thought it was… He was just superb. It was great. It’d be absolutely wonderful to have him around. It'll mean a lot to the young cricketers, that is for sure," said Donald, who retired from Test cricket with 330 wickets in 72 Tests and with 272 scalps in 164 ODIs.

After retirement, Donald has worked as a bowling coach and consultant with the England team, County Cricket Club Warwickshire and Kent, domestic teams in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka national teams.

In IPL, he was the bowling coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and the bowling and head coach of Pune Warriors India in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.