Sreeleela to make her Bollywood debut soon

Tollywood sensation Sreeleela, who recently turned down a song offer in 'GOAT’ movie, seems to be making a big leap soon. The latest buzz is that the highest-grossing Telugu actress of 2024 will make her Bollywood debut soon.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, is said to be making his big-screen debut soon. He is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film titled ‘Sarzameen’ which is being directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of actor Boman Irani.

The starkid has also signed up for a second movie titled ‘Diler’ even before the release of his debut movie. A little birdie tells us that the film being made under the banner of Maddock Films is an intense love story and the makers have approached the Guntur Kaaram fame actress. The film is expected to begin shooting in August 2024. As per reports, the film will be shot in the picturesque locales of Himachal Pradesh. We are awaiting for an official confirmation on this development.

Recently, Ibrahim shared a few closeup shots of himself on his Instagram account. The social media users are going gaga over his looks. A user commented that “bro (Ibrahim) seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself.”

