BSF seizes 4.433 kg gold worth Rs 3.24 crore at India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata (June 8, 2024) In what they claim to be a major success, troops of the South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) have seized gold biscuits and bars weighing 4.433 kg at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The seized gold, being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, is valued at nearly Rs 3.24 crore and has been handed over to the Customs department.

"On Friday, troops of the 32 Battalion of BSF posted at the Khajibagan border outpost received intelligence inputs regarding an attempt to smuggle gold from across the border in the Peer Baba area. The troops laid an ambush and after dark, they noticed the movement of 7-8 people on the Indian side.

"Two of them approached the International Boundary (IB) fence to collect some packages that had been thrown across by their associates in Bangladesh. This was when the BSF personnel challenged them.

"The whole group turned tail and fled, taking advantage of the darkness and dense plantation. During a search, the BSF recovered two packages containing 20 gold biscuits and two gold bars," said A.K. Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The BSF has had major success in curbing gold smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in recent months.

It seized 9.4 kg of gold in April. There have been major seizures in May as well.

While commending the performance of the BSF troops, Arya urged the border population to report any information related to gold smuggling to the BSF's Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or through WhatsApp messages or voice messages to 9903472227.

The BSF has promised suitable rewards and confidentiality to those providing concrete information.

