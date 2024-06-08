Aditi Rao Hydari rocks exquisite ethnic attire at Cannes 2024!

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently gained attention for her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Heeramandi." The show was a big hit, and Aditi's performance received high praise from the audience. She also recently attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and has shared stunning photos from her appearance.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared pictures today (June 8) on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a beautiful golden ethnic outfit. She looked gorgeous posing by the river in her ensemble, which included a full-sleeved golden kurti paired with a matching skirt. Aditi accessorized with golden jhumkas and had her hair styled in a sleek bun with a center part. Her makeup featured pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contouring, and dark red lipstick, complementing her stunning look.

In the caption, she referenced her character from "Heeramandi", writing, "Bibbojaan is worth it! My first Cannes appearance is a #lategram. Channelling beauty vibes from my Amma and my Rekha ma. In gold, Malli poo (flowers), and a bottu (bindi)."

After she posted the pictures, fans and even her "Heeramandi" co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh praised her beauty in the comment section.

Aditi is currently on vacation in Tuscany, Italy, with her fiancé Siddharth. Siddharth posted a video on Instagram showing clips of the couple cycling and exploring lush green pastures together. He referred to his character Karan Singhania from "Rang De Basanti" and Aditi's Bibbojaan from "Heeramandi" in the caption, expressing that the memories will last a lifetime.

Also Read: Watch: Anushka & Virat Spending Time with Daughter Vamika in New York

"Heeramandi," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and featuring Aditi Rao Hydari alongside Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chaddha, and others, premiered on Netflix on May 1. The show has been renewed for a second season.