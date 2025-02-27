Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re OTT Release on Netflix

Imtiaz Ali is set to create another compelling story of love and emotions with his upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re. This marks his renewed collaboration with Netflix after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

The new series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Imtiaz Ali described O Saathi Re as a modern story with a vintage soul, combining the magic of a fairy tale with the vibrant chaos of city life. He mentioned that the development journey of the show surprised him at every stage. “The story is contemporary yet rooted in timeless emotions,” said Imtiaz. “Having Arif direct this stellar cast has been a rewarding experience,” he added.

Imtiaz Ali will serve as the creator, writer, and showrunner for the series, while his brother, Arif Ali, will direct. Arif has previously worked on Netflix's She. The screenplay is written by Imtiaz and Amogh Kanaskar, with Mohit Choudhary as the executive producer and Nidhi Sethia as the creative producer. Vishal Bajaj and Pratik Nandkumar More from Shoot at Site Productions will join as part of the executive production team.

Produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment, O Saathi Re will explore love and relationships, mixing nostalgia with modern complexities. Filming is expected to begin by the end of the month.

The series also marks a Netflix homecoming for its lead cast. Aditi Rao Hydari returns after Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Avinash Tiwary follows Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and Arjun Rampal returns after Rana Naidu Season 2. Tanya Bami, Netflix India’s series head, expressed excitement about the project, calling it a fresh take on love and human dilemmas.