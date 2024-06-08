Watch: Anushka & Virat Spending Time with Daughter Vamika in New York

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli were recently spotted in New York with their adorable daughter, Vamika, and the internet can't get enough of them!

A video capturing the couple's precious family time has gone viral on social media, showing Anushka and Virat holding hands with little Vamika in what seems to be a hotel lobby. They looked absolutely stylish, with Anushka rocking a chic white shirt and blue denim pants while Virat went for an all-black look.

But that's not all! Another video of the power couple strolling through the rainy streets of New York has been causing a sensation online. Fans affectionately call them 'Virushka', and it's no wonder why - their love and bond are truly heartwarming.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Anushka joined Virat in America to support him during the T20 World Cup 2024. With the Indian team's matches and their quality family time, it's clear that this power couple knows how to balance work and family!

