Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut in 2025

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to add another feather to her cap as she will be representing India at the prestigious Met Gala this year, marking her debut at the fashion's greatest event.

This moment is a significant milestone in Kiara's personal and professional journey. The Met Gala, known for its celebration of artistry and cultural significance, will now feature Kiara, whose influence continues to expand beyond the Indian film industry.

Her debut is not just about style—it is about rewriting narratives, embracing evolution, and showcasing the undeniable force of a woman in her prime.

Refreshing your memory, last year, Kiara represented the country at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes. Her mesmerizing look from Cannes, in a striking pink and black gown with intricate lace detailing, went viral, garnering widespread praise and setting new trends in fashion.

On the personal front, back in March this year, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra left everyone pleasantly surprised as the beloved Bollywood couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

In a joint post, they dropped a picture of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)”.

As soon as the post was up, several B-town celebs congratulated the parents-to-be on embarking on a new journey.

After being in a relationship for some time, Kiara and Sidharth finally tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023, and ever since then these two never failed to shell couple goals.

On the professional front, Kiara last graced the screen with Ram Charan's “Game Changer”.

Up next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with 'KGF' star Yash in the much-awaited drama “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”. The period gangster film is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Kiara's lineup further includes, “War 2”, alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

