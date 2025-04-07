Gas Cylinder Hike: Congress Slams Modi Govt

The Congress party criticized the central government on Monday for increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders. The opposition party accused Prime Minister Modi of fueling inflation, calling him the "inflation man." They also expressed concern over the timing of the hike, which coincides with a sharp drop in stock market values after Donald Trump's tariffs triggered losses of ₹19 lakh crore for investors.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking out against the price hikes, pointed out that the international crude oil prices have fallen by 41% since May 2014. Despite this, the government increased the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre. Kharge criticized the government for not reducing fuel prices despite the global drop in crude oil costs. He further pointed to the massive losses in the stock market, accusing the government of being indifferent to the suffering of investors. He remarked, "Your plundering government has increased ₹2 excise duty on petrol and diesel while stock market investors have lost ₹19 lakh crore."

LPG गैस सिलेंडर की ही कमी रह गई थी, मोदी जी…



इस बार तो महँगाई का चाबुक “उज्जवला” की ग़रीब महिलाओं की बचत पर भी चल गया।



लूट, वसूली, हेराफेरी…सब मोदी सरकार के पर्याय बन चुके हैं। https://t.co/JiDRNhCS7q pic.twitter.com/63yS5HNIoj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 7, 2025

On the LPG cylinder price hike, Kharge criticized the government's move as a blow to the poor, particularly to women benefiting from the Ujjwala scheme. He said, "This time the whip of inflation has also fallen on the savings of poor women in the Ujjwala scheme. Looting, extortion, and fraud have become synonymous with the Modi government."

In a social media post, the Congress party shared an old video of PM Modi criticizing LPG price hikes during the UPA government. The post highlighted how Modi had opposed gas price increases when the Congress-led government was in power.

The government increased the price of LPG cylinders by ₹50, with the price for Ujjwala beneficiaries rising from ₹500 to ₹550, and for others from ₹803 to ₹853. Additionally, excise duties on petrol and diesel were increased by ₹2 per litre, effective from Tuesday. Union Minister Hardeep Puri announced the changes.