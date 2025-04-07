CJI Sanjiv Khanna inks MoU for cooperation with Nepal's Supreme Court

New Delhi, Apr 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court of India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Court of Nepal to promote and strengthen the judicial cooperation between the two nations

"The MoU shall not only encourage mutual exchange of information on latest developments in the field of law and justice but also promote interaction among judges and officials at various levels of judiciaries through programmes such as exchange of visits, short-and long-term trainings, and academic programmes," said a press statement issued by the top court.

Inspired by the cordial and friendly relations existing between the two countries and their people, the MoU aims at developing, promoting and strengthening cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries, the press statement added.

Recognising the importance of the use of technology in clearing backlogs, expediting court procedures and providing better services to stakeholders, the MoU provides for sharing information pertaining to technology employed in their respective courts and other institutions.

A Joint Working Group consisting of the officials of the two judiciaries will be formed to work out plans and modalities for promoting and further strengthening judicial cooperation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

In the past, the Union government and the Supreme Court of India had entered into MoUs for judicial cooperation with other countries, including the Supreme Court of Israel, the Supreme Court of Singapore, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, and the Supreme Court of Bhutan.

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud (now retired), in September 2023, on his visit to Singapore, entered into an MoU with the Supreme Court of Singapore on judicial cooperation. "Both judiciaries signed an MoU on judicial cooperation. The SG Courts look forward to a continued friendship," a tweet issued from the official handle of the Singapore Judiciary had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.