Pooja Hegde Interview on Paid Trolls in Film Industry Going Viral, Here's Why

In a candid interview, actress Pooja Hegde shed light on the hidden struggles of being in the entertainment industry, particularly the impact of orchestrated online trolling. While paid social media trolls are often associated with targeting big male stars, Pooja revealed that female actors are not spared either. She disclosed that she had been a victim of an extensive, organized trolling campaign designed to tarnish her image.

The film industry has long been dominated by male actors, with scripts and projects primarily revolving around them. However, female stars also play a crucial role in drawing audiences to theaters and contributing to a film’s success. Despite this, the industry offers limited opportunities for actresses, creating intense competition.

Unlike male-centric scripts, tailor-made roles for heroines remain rare. This scarcity breeds rivalry among actresses, sometimes leading to targeted smear campaigns. What was once a troubling trend in Bollywood is now making its way into South Indian cinema as well.

Pooja further revealed that PR agencies are often behind these negative campaigns, using trolls, memes, and online criticism to damage an actress’s reputation. Although many heroines are aware of this toxic trend, they rarely speak out about it in public. By addressing the issue, Pooja has sparked an important conversation about the darker realities of the industry.