Ashika lands another key role in Tollywood

Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath is on a roll these days. After gaining fame in Tollywood with Nagarjuna's hit movie ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, she has got another plum role in the Telugu cinema. The diva, who is also a social media favorite among youth, has bagged a role in N Rajasekhar’s upcoming directorial starring Siddharth in a lead role.

Ashika made her Tollywood debut with 'Amigos' against Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Recently the actress took to Instagram to share the news of getting a role in the plum project with her fans. The actress shared the first look poster of her upcoming film titled 'Miss You'.

The young actress's fans are on cloud nine after hearing the update from her. This project will mark her fourth Telugu project. She has also secured a role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited 'Vishwambhara'.

Also Read: Ram Charan's better half Upasana Konidela becomes WWF-India's National Ranger Ambassador