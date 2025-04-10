Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara First Song Rama Rama Releasing on April 12

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited magnum opus Vishwambhara is already generating massive buzz, especially following the release of its teaser, which offered a stunning glimpse into the film’s richly imagined world. Directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner, the film is currently in the post-production stage.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the beginning of the film’s musical journey. The first single, titled ‘Rama Rama’, composed by Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani, will be unveiled on April 12. As the title and poster suggest, the track is steeped in devotion. The song’s poster features Chiranjeevi surrounded by children dressed as Hanuman, with an imposing statue of Lord Ram in the backdrop, hinting at the song’s spiritual essence. The lyrics are penned by the acclaimed Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry.

Director Vassishta, who made a blockbuster debut with Bimbisara, considers Vishwambhara his most ambitious and prestigious venture yet, pouring his creative soul into every frame of the film.

The star-studded cast includes Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in significant roles, while Kunal Kapoor plays a pivotal character. The film’s visuals are brought to life by renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu, with AS Prakash serving as the production designer.