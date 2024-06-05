Ram Charan's better half Upasana Konidela becomes WWF-India's National Ranger Ambassador

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been appointed the National Ranger Ambassador for World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) for four years.

With this collaboration between WWF-India and Apollo Hospitals Charitable Trust (AHCT), Upasana, who is the Vice Chairperson CSR - Apollo Hospitals, will provide specialised medical treatment at Apollo Hospitals for forest staff injured in and around protected areas, forest divisions, and tiger reserves.

Talking about the initiative, Upasana, who is the granddaughter of Prathap Reddy, Founder of Apollo Hospitals said in a statement: "Forest rangers are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to protect our wildlife and natural habitats. I am committed to supporting their well-being and ensuring that they receive the care and support they deserve."

The treatment will also be provided to the members of local communities in cases of injuries due to human-wildlife conflict.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012. They have a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

