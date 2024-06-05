Delhi hospital fire doused, none injured (Ld)

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The fire that broke out at a hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday has been doused, said officials here, adding that no injuries have been reported.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at Eye -7 Hospital, Near Vinoba Puri metro station, Lajpat Nagar - IV was received at 11.29 a.m.

“A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site and no injuries have been reported,” said Garg.

The fire chief further said that the fire had been brought under control and doused.

The fire started due to a spark in the air conditioner, as per an employee in the hospital, said Atul Garg.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.