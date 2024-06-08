Macron receives Biden as state guest in Paris

Paris, June 8 (IANS/DPA) French President Emmanuel Macron is due to receive his US counterpart Joe Biden as a state guest in Paris on Saturday.

Following an official welcoming ceremony, the two are scheduled to hold bilateral talks in Macron's official residence, after which Biden and Macron are expected to appear before the press.

A state banquet is scheduled for the evening.

Unlike regular working visits, official state visits are accompanied by special pomp and protocol.

The US president is currently on a visit to France lasting several days. He arrived on Wednesday and took part in commemorations in Normandy on Thursday to mark the D-Day landing of Allied troops 80 years ago.

The White House said in advance that the state visit reflected the close ties between the two countries. Biden and Macron plan to discuss a wide range of global challenges and bilateral issues.

The French government said that they would discuss further support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia. This would also serve to prepare for next week's G7 summit in the Italian city of Bari and the NATO summit in the US capital Washington in July.

Biden received Macron as a state guest in Washington in 2022. At the time, the French leader was the first foreign guest to be honoured in this way during Biden's term of office.

