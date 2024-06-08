MahaYuti will sweep Assembly polls as MVA's false narratives won't work again: Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Undeterred by the BJP's disappointing show in Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis at the legislators' meeting here on Saturday called upon the MLAs to pull up socks and work hard to emerge with flying colours in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for September-October.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the MahaYuti would sweep the Assembly elections as the "life of the false narratives created by the Maha Vikas Aghadi was over, and it would not work in the Assembly polls".

Fadnavis said it would be possible to retain power after the Assembly elections in Maharashtra by putting up a show of unity and fighting elections with full force and strength.

Earlier, the legislators reaffirmed faith and confidence in the leadership of Fadnavis and urged him not to step down but lead the party from within.

Fadnavis has dropped his proposal to relieve him from the Deputy CM's post after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, who asked him to continue.

Speaking at the meeting, Fadnavis said: "I am a fighter and I will not stop till the MahaYuti's flag is hoisted in the state. I also appeal to you not to stop but work hard for success. I have started work for the party's victory in the coming Assembly elections a day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4. I am confident that the BJP, which is ahead in 76 Assembly segments and the MahaYuti in 133 Assembly seats, would be able to achieve a majority."

He, however, asked the party leaders and spokespersons to stop taking potshots against allies.

"Let's stop criticising each other though we (MahaYuti) have our own opinions. A lack of coordination among allies in some seats was noticed, but it has now been taken into account. The BJP's cooperation helped allies to victory and also, the latter's contribution led to the victory of party nominees. We sincerely worked for allies," said Fadnavis.

He asked the party spokespersons to air their views in a balanced manner.

"This is not a time to take pot shots against each other. We have to take everybody along. BJP and allies should speak in one language and sing one tune instead of making different narratives against each other. There are complaints, but the leaders need to understand them and address them," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, however, said that the MVA's narrative with regard to the change in the Constitution impacted the Dalit and tribal voter base.

"This narrative worked in one election but will not work in the coming Assembly elections," he said.

