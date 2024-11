November 25 - 30 - OTT releases list

The wait is finally over! This week, OTT platforms are set to unleash a plethora of exciting movies and web series that promise to keep you entertained. From thrilling dramas to romantic comedies, there's something for everyone in this week's OTT releases.

Here is the list of exciting new OTT releases:

Netflix

Cold Case: Who Killed John Bennett Ramsey? English series - November 25

The Snow Sister (Norwegian movie) - November 29

The Trunk (Korean series) - November 29

We Live in Time (English movie) - November 29

Senna (Portuguese series) - November 29

Sikandar Ka Makhdar (Hindi movie) - November 29

Lucky Bhaskar (Telugu movie) - 30th, November (Rumored Date)

Amazon Prime Video:

Vikatakavi (Telugu web series) - November 28

Parachute (Telugu dubbed web series) - November 29

Disney+ Hotstar:

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi - Kannada movie- November 29

Sun Nxt - Kannada movie- November 29

BookMyShow:

Just One Small Favor - Spanish movie- November 29

The Wild Robo - English movie- November 29

Lionsgate Play Boy Kills World - English movie- November 29

ZEE5:

Vikatakavi - Telugu web series- November 28

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega - Hindi series- November 29

