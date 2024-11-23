Kiran Abbavaram's 'Ka' OTT Release Date Revealed: Details Inside

Kiran Abbavaram's new film "Ka" is making big waves in Tollywood. The latest update about the OTT release of the film has been exciting for all the fans. The film, which hit the theatres on November 31st, has been doing well at the box office, and its OTT release is expected shortly.

According to reports, ETV Win has secured the OTT rights to "Ka", and the movie is likely to be out on the portal soon. The date of release will not be ascertained until now, but information is that it might happen this week or next.

"Ka" has been a game-changer for Kiran Abbavaram, who is getting rave reviews for his performance. The movie, too, is gaining attention because of its fresh storyline and direction. With the movie ready for OTT release, fans are holding their breath to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The success of the film has also been a testament to the rapidly growing popularity of Telugu cinema. With an increasing number of Telugu films making their mark in the Indian film industry, the future looks bright for Tollywood.

KA'sepu em teliyanatlu act cheddam pic.twitter.com/xAsvsNrfmC — ETV Win (@etvwin) November 22, 2024

Also read: Shriya Saran's Special Song in Suriya's Film