Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date and Time Here

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Lucky Bhaskar witnessed massive success at the box office. All eyes are on its OTT streaming. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has now officially been announced for an OTT release. This news has left his fans excited and eager. The film will now be available on Netflix. The streaming platform has officially released a poster, confirming that Lucky Bhaskar will be available for streaming from November 28. The film will be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Also read: November 25 - 30 - OTT releases list

On the occasion of Diwali, Dulquer Salmaan once again impressed Telugu audiences with Lucky Bhaskar. After gaining a significant fan following in Telugu with Mahanati and Sitaramam, Dulquer made his return to the big screen with Lucky Bhaskar on October 31. The film has already grossed over ₹100 crores at the Box Office, proving his success in Tollywood.

Also read: Kiran Abbavaram's 'Ka' OTT Release Date Revealed: Details Inside