Bank Holidays in December 2024; check list here!

December of 2024 is next; therefore, it also brings with it a large number of bank holidays. According to the RBI holiday calendar, there will be several back-to-back days of shut banks across various states of India on account of national as well as regional holidays.

However, a total of 10 days in December will witness non-working days in banks, which includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and various festivals. While the physical banks will remain shut these days, their digital platforms like internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs are there to render services.

These are the complete details of the bank holidays in December 2024.

December 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

December 3 (Tuesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (regional holiday)

December 8 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

December 15 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 22 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 25 (Wednesday): Christmas (national holiday)

December 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

December 29 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 31 (Tuesday): New Year's Eve (a regional holiday in some states)

You need to plan your transactions according to the bank holidays for these holidays. Online banking services allow you to carry out such necessary transactions or visit an ATM to withdraw cash. In this way, you can avoid last-minute hassles and make banking hassle-free.

