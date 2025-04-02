Who Is Poonam Gupta? Meet RBI New Deputy Governor, Who Will Replace Michael Patra.

The Reserve Bank of India appointed Poonam Gupta as its Deputy Governor ahead of its bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting, which is scheduled to be held between April 7-9th.

Poonam will hold the position for a total of 3 years. She currently serves as the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

It is also important to note that Poonam Gupta is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and acts as the convener for the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

With more than two decades of experience in senior roles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, D.C., Gupta joined NCAER in 2021 and will now take the position of RBI's deputy governor.

Gupta has also held teaching positions at the Delhi School of Economics, the University of Maryland, and as a visiting faculty member at the Indian Statistical Institute in New Delhi.

Poonam Gupta's other important roles include being part of the Development Advisory Committee of NITI Aayog and serving on the Executive Committee of FICCI. She also chaired the Task Force on MacroEconomic and Trade during India's G20 Preisdency.