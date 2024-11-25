Pongal Festival Holidays 2025: Tamil Nadu Government Announces 3-Day Holiday

The Tamil Nadu government has published its list of public holidays for 2025. According to the announcement, all Saturdays and Sundays will be declared public holidays. This is expected to bring cheer not only to government employees and school students but also to a longer weekend.

Pongal Festival Holidays

A 3-day holiday has been announced for the Pongal festival in January 2025. The holidays will be observed on January 14 Thai Pongal, January 15 Thiruvalluvar Day and January 16 Farmer's Day. The Bogi festival which falls on January 13 might also be declared a holiday.

Other Public Holidays

Apart from these festivals, other public holidays in 2025 include Republic Day on Sundays, Telugu New Year's Birth, and Mogaram Festival.

Saturdays are declared as public holidays for Bakrit and Krishna Jayanti

Impact of Public Holidays on School Students and Government Employees

A public holiday is declared on all Saturdays and Sundays of the year, and this is likely to benefit school students and government employees. The latter will also have a longer weekend and may accordingly plan their activities. If January 17th is declared a holiday by the state government, then school-going students will get 9 days' holidays in all.

Public Holidays in Tamil Nadu during the year 2025

Here is the list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu during 2025:

Pongal festival holidays: 14th, 15th, and 16th January

Republic Day: 26th January

Telugu New Year's birth: 30th March

Moharam Festival: to be announced

Bakrit: to be announced

Krishna Jayanti: to be announced

Note: The list of public holidays may also change and may be updated by the Tamil Nadu Government.

