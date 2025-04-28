Govt targets 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 to boost energy security

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that the government has set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 in line with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, which will significantly strengthen India's long-term energy security and contribute towards achieving clean energy goals.

Addressing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power, the minister said that India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors across seven locations, with a total installed capacity of 8,880 MW, contributing about 3 per cent of the country's electricity generation. Eight reactors with 6,600 MW capacity are under construction, and another 10 reactors with 7,000 MW capacity are in pre-project stages.

During the discussion on the "Roadmap for Development of Nuclear Power Generation", the Minister highlighted that India’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and emphasized that increasing the share of non-fossil fuel-based power generation is central to this vision.

As the power sector contributes over 40 per cent of global energy-related emissions, nuclear energy, being a non-fossil and stable power source, will play an increasingly important role in India’s sustainable development journey, he explained.

The Minister elaborated that, apart from electricity generation, nuclear energy can also serve non-electric applications such as hydrogen production, desalination, process steam, and space heating, thus supporting India's broader energy transition goals.

The Minister also outlined the key challenges and strategic steps required for scaling up nuclear energy, including amending the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 to enable broader participation by private and state sectors.

Facilitating faster land acquisition through brownfield expansions and repurposing retired thermal sites and streamlining regulatory approval processes to reduce project timelines were other measures being undertaken to expedite projects.

Besides, introducing tax concessions, green power classification, and long-term financing to ensure competitive nuclear tariffs and diversifying technology choices through competitive bidding and promoting indigenous manufacturing under ‘Make in India’ were measures were under consideration, he explained.

The minister also said that the government was focusing securing diversified uranium fuel sources and expanding the vendor base for specialized nuclear equipment.

Apart from this, steps were being taken to build skilled manpower capacity by strengthening nuclear education and training infrastructure, he added.

The Members of Parliament actively participated in the discussions and provided valuable suggestions for expediting nuclear power deployment. They stressed the need for faster project execution, creating a favourable public narrative, ensuring technology diversification, and building robust vendor and manpower ecosystems, according to an official statement.

In his concluding remarks, Manohar Lal assured the MPs that the Ministry of Power would work closely with the Department of Atomic Energy, State Governments, industries, and other stakeholders to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power projects and ensure a clean, secure, and sustainable energy future for India.

