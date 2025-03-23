Holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr Announced in Telangana – March 28, 31, April 1

The Telangana government has declared holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul-Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr, although the dates are subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. According to the state's official calendar, the holiday for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida will be observed on Friday, March 28. The holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr are scheduled for March 31 and April 1, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted.

The holiday for Shab-e-Qadr is optional, while the Eid holidays are general. If the crescent moon is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be observed on April 1. The sighting of the moon will also determine any changes to the Eid holidays, but the Shab-e-Qadr holiday will remain unchanged.

As the festival approaches, shops in Hyderabad are preparing for increased sales, especially during the last 10 days of Ramzan. Businesses are stocking up to meet the surge in demand.

Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, will be confirmed by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s moon sighting meeting on March 30.