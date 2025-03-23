IPL 2025: Abhishek got a lot better than last year, says Head

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head is pleased with the rise of his opening partner Abhishek Sharma's stature in international cricket and is also looking forward to continuing to build a stronger foundation for the side in the IPL 2025 season.

Head finished as the highest run-scorer for the franchise in the last edition with 567 runs including four half-centuries and a hundred. On the other hand, Abhishek was just behind Head and amassed 484 runs, including three fifties. He also went on to show his class for India on the international stage.

Before the start of their season opener against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Head shared his views on the team's combination and environment.

"Feels good to be back, seen some pretty good moments last year. Fingers crossed that it can happen early season again to get that momentum that we had. I’m enjoying the fact that Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) has had a really good 12 months, he’s got a lot better than last year and done extremely well on the International stage. Looking forward to supporting him again, and I think he’s going to have a huge year once again. Hopefully, I start well too. It is just about continuing the messaging that we had last year, the relaxed environment we wanted and the expectation that someone will have their day," he said.

Australian batter said the SRH is not relying on one individual but the team to do the job in the tournament after finishing as runners-up last season.

"Pat (Cummins) and Dan (Vettori) bring a relaxed vibe. There is no expectation from one person to do it, it is a team effort. We’ve got a lot of experience with bat and ball, so early stages it is all about getting that continuity and consistency. I’ve trained well the last 3 days, but these games are brutal and nothing is guaranteed. Let’s hope we start well," Head added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.