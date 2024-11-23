November 25, 26: Heavy rain alert for Telugu states; holidays for schools likely

A low-pressure area is expected to develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal due to a surface depression that has developed near the South Andaman region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this system has a probability of intensifying into a depression in the next two days, November 25 and 26.

The developing weather system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from today onwards. The Rayalaseema region is likely to experience very heavy rainfall. According to meteorologists, the conditions are favourable enough for the low-pressure area to develop into a cyclone.

Predictions indicate that the low-pressure system will shift west-northwest and become a depression in the southern Bay of Bengal by November 25. From this stage, it is likely to move northwest and reach the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka over the next couple of days.

Given the heavy rainfalls that are expected in many districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, school holidays are likely to be declared in affected areas. Parents and students should keep watch on the local news and updates from the education department for further announcements regarding school closures.

