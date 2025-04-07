Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency

Gurugram, April 7 (IANS) A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed against the sweeping machine operating agency VN Engineering for lack of cleanliness, an official said on Monday.

He said that the action was taken by Joint Commissioner Sumit Kumar of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) during inspection on Monday.

He added that Joint Commissioner Sumit Kumar and Senior Sanitation Inspector Devender Kumar were inspecting the cleanliness in the Zone-4 area.

“They visited various areas and inspected the sanitation workers and tractor-trolleys, and gave necessary instructions to the supervisors and assistant sanitation inspectors,” he said.

He added that the officials inspected both sides of the road from Old SPR to Vatika Chowk, New SPR Ghata Chowk to Vatika Chowk, Rajesh Pilot Road, Sector-65, 66 Road, and surrounding areas.

“During the inspection, it was found that a large amount of mud had accumulated on the left side of the road. Also, the soil is flying on the road, seeing which it seems that either the agency has not done any work on this road or the brush on the left side of the sweeping machine is not sticking to the road. Due to this, the condition of cleanliness on the road is very bad,” he said.

He added that due to the negligence of the agency, the orders of the NGT are also being disregarded, and the image of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is also getting tarnished.

“A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the sweeping machine operating agency VN Engineering,” Joint Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

He said that also, the agency has been instructed to ensure complete cleaning of all the said roads within a week and send the report along with photos to the office.

“If the agency does not do so, then action will be taken against it as per the rules,” he said.

MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg has instructed all the joint commissioners that they will take a report by checking the presence of cleaning staff and availability of cleaning resources and vehicles in their respective zones every day.

By conducting surprise inspections, they will inspect the cleanliness system and take action against the concerned agency if any negligence is found.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.