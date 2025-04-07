April 8 Holiday or not?

As the possibility of a holiday on April 8 looms, speculation is growing about potential school closures in several states. A low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rains to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar over the next four days, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert.

The India Meteorological Department alerts and the likelihood of heavy rain have created speculation regarding a potential shift in school timings. The status of school holidays remains as it is, with no state government or education department announcing April 8 holidays for schools.

The states likely to be affected by the rain alert are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar. State governments or education departments may declare holidays if the weather condition worsens to guarantee student safety.

One of the possibilities is that summer breaks can be advanced, or a holiday on April 8 can be announced as a one-day holiday. Or else, the weekend holiday can be prolonged. Though there is no confirmation of holidays on April 8, rain alert and red weather warning have created apprehensions.

Students, parents, and teachers are requested to keep themselves informed about the latest updates and official announcements made by state governments and education departments.

