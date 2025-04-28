'Insult to Hindu sentiments: Raj BJP chief slams Kharge

"On the one hand, Kharge expresses displeasure when Mallikarjuna is being discussed in Parliament, and on the other, he claims himself to be associated with the name of Jyotirlingam in public meetings. Such hypocrisy will not be tolerated by the Hindu community," he said.

The State BJP President also attacked the Congress' "Save Constitution Yatra", calling it a political drama.

"The same Congress that imposed Emergency and trampled upon the Constitution is today pretending to protect it for votebank politics. During the Shah Bano case too, Congress tampered with the Constitution for appeasement," he added.

"Respect for Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution has only been upheld by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From developing Baba Saheb's Panch Teerth Sthals to bestowing him with the Bharat Ratna, the BJP has honoured his legacy, unlike Congress, which conspired against him," he said.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar also hit out at the Congress, saying, "Congress has murdered democracy by dismissing elected governments 93 times in the past. During the Emergency, Congress created an atmosphere where 'whatever Indira Gandhi says was the Constitution'. Now, the very party that shredded the Constitution is taking out a 'Samvidhan Yatra' and that is the irony."

Minster Dilawar emphasised that today's fight is not about saving the Constitution but about saving the existence of the Gandhi family.

"Kharge says the Gandhi family hasn't held power for 30 years. It is because the people of India have rejected them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rules the hearts of the people. The Congress's Yatra is merely a desperate attempt to save the Gandhi family, not the Constitution," he said.

"It's ironic that I was accused of the murder of Kharge ji," Dilawar also added while mocking the Congress's attempts to shift the political narrative.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel added that Congress leaders, who themselves did not respect the Constitution, have no right to speak about saving it.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail. The Congress is misleading the nation to protect the Gandhi family. Filled with negativity, Congress leaders cannot think or speak positively. They remain trapped in the slavery of one family," he said.

Patel also highlighted the economic progress under the current BJP-led NDA government.

"Today, India ranks among the world's top five economies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In contrast, during the UPA era, the country was counted among the world's weakest economies. While 2G scams rocked the UPA government, today, 5G services have been successfully rolled out. Investment, employment, development, and entrepreneurship are now the focus," he said.

