Ambedkar’s ideals reflect in PM Modi’s initiatives: Tripura CM

Agartala, April 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that B.R. Ambedkar, the key architect of the Indian Constitution and the country's first Law Minister, was a pioneer in building a socially equal India.

Addressing the 135th Birth Anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here, the Chief Minister said that everyone can see the thoughts and ideals of Ambedkar reflected in the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“PM Modi has brought the poor people under banking services so that there should not be interference by middlemen. PM Modi has also brought the Mudra Yojana, and through that, people belonging to the tribals, scheduled caste, dalits, and women are benefiting. PM Modi is also working to make women self-reliant,” he said.

He claimed to fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister, the Tripura government has also introduced many schemes for backward class people, scheduled caste, dalits and others.

“We have observed the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar on April 14. When the first Union Cabinet was formed, he was the Law Minister. He worked against hatred, malice, and insult, and he was a different person. Ambedkar worked for the oppressed people, and in 1990, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna. For many years, the previous governments didn’t confer it on him intentionally. He was behind the formation of the Indian Constitution,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that to ensure the fundamental rights and financial stability of the people, many proposals were made by B.R. Ambedkar.

Saha said that Ambedkar wanted to make this country free from exploitation and added that he (Ambedkar) also said that each and every one has to work for the development of the country. Noting that Ambedkar stressed the development of industries and agriculture for the growth of the country and states, the Chief Minister said that he (Ambedkar) worked tirelessly against superstition.

“As he (Ambedkar) did such things, we are here and living together. The upcoming generations should know more about him and his contribution to the country. We must be well aware of history,” Saha said.

In the seminar, state BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, Paschim Tripura Zilla Sabhadhipati in charge Biswajit Shil, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Scheduled Caste Welfare Department Director Jayanta Dey, and other prominent persons were present.

