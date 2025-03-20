April 2025 Public Holidays in India: Dates, Significance, and Celebrations

April 2025 is a month of major importance in India, with many public holidays and festivals being observed throughout the nation. From religious and cultural festivals to regional festivals, April sees a lot of events on offer that reflect India's deep and vibrant cultural heritage.

Public Holidays in April 2025

April 1, 2025: Sarhul, Odisha Day, Idul Fitr (Jharkhand, Odisha, Nationwide)

April 5, 2025: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)

April 6, 2025: Ram Navami (Nationwide)

April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti (Nationwide)

April 13, 2025: Vaisakhi, Maha Vishuba Sankranti (Punjab, Haryana, Odisha)

April 14, 2025: Tamil New Year, Vishu, Bohag Bihu (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam)

April 18, 2025: Good Friday (Nationwide)

April 21, 2025: Garia Puja (Tripura)

April 30, 2025: Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

Understanding the Significance of These Holidays

Every public holiday in India is culturally, historically, or religiously significant. Below is a brief description of some of the major holidays:

Idul Fitr

Idul Fitr is a very important Islamic festival, which celebrates the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer. The day is celebrated with big feasts, prayers, and charity. Banks and government offices throughout India are closed.

Ram Navami

Hindus everywhere in India celebrate Ram Navami, which is the birthday of Lord Rama. Temples conduct prayers, processions, and recitals of the Ramayana epic. Alcohol sale is banned in some areas for a dry day.

Mahavir Jayanti

Jains marks the birthday of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara. It is a day for prayers, processions, and charity. Banks and government offices are closed.

Vaisakhi

Seen mainly in Punjab and Haryana, Vaisakhi is the Sikh New Year and harvest festival. Processions, Bhangra dance, and visits to Gurudwaras are part of the celebrations.

Good Friday

Good Friday is a sombre Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It's a public holiday in all states except Kerala, where churches hold prayers and processions.

Impact on Businesses and Schools

Government offices and banks remain closed on national and religious holidays. Indian stock markets do not trade on major public holidays. Schools and colleges do take holidays, but some institutions may conduct optional classes.

Regional Significance and Cultural Variations

In addition to the popular national holidays, some regional holidays are highly important to regional societies. A few examples are listed below:

Sarhul: Tribal festival of Jharkhand, ushering in the New Year.

Cheiraoba: Manipur's New Year festival, celebrated with feasts and prayers.

Bohag Bihu: Assam's New Year festival, celebrated with dancing, singing, and feasts.

Making the Most of Public Holidays in April 2025

The following are some tips to make the most of the public holidays in April 2025:

Plan vacations early: April has several long weekends, and it is perfect for travelling.

Book flights and accommodations in advance to find the best prices.

Join local celebrations: Enjoy India's rich culture by attending events such as Vaisakhi or Tamil New Year.

Productively utilize the time: Whether family time, spiritual contemplation, or skill upgradation for work, holidays provide an excellent chance to indulge in personal development.

Verify work schedules: If you have a business that involves more than one state, verify which holidays apply to your operations.

