Karan Johar calls Manasi 'brave' for choosing to perform on Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Desi Girl’

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be gracing the semi-final episode of ‘Indian Idol 15,’ praised contestant Manasi Ghosh for her bold choice to perform to Priyanka Chopra's hit song "Desi Girl."

Calling her decision brave, Karan highlighted the confidence it takes to take on such a lively and iconic track. Speaking about her performance, the filmmaker said, “I don't think I've ever attended a wedding, any wedding, where this song wasn't playing. It's become that quintessential shaadi song that plays at every Indian or Asian wedding across the world. I’ve seen so many people, both non-Indian and non-Asian, dance to this song simply because they have Indian friends.”

Karan added, “It has truly become a part of the Indian identity, and of course, it's the genius composition of Vishal-Shekhar. I still remember that the notes of the song are quite high, something I didn’t realize until Vishal pointed it out. It was very brave of you, Manasi, to choose this song, especially since you had to scale it down and pull some of its energy back. Your personality is so big—you’re quirky, fabulous, and sassy—and you sing so beautifully, you were meant to be a stage performer. I thoroughly enjoyed your performance.”

Manasi Ghosh, famously known as ‘Idol ki Crazy Girl’, wowed the judges and Karan Johar with a spectacular performance on "Desi Girl," showcasing her incredible talent and vocal prowess.

Recently, Shreya Ghoshal received a heartwarming birthday surprise that brought tears to her eyes. As a judge on 'Indian Idol 15,' Shreya was in for an unforgettable celebration on March 12. The show surprised her on her birthday by bringing her parents onto the stage, catching her completely off guard. When they called her by her childhood nickname, “Tunna,” the audience cheered, and Shreya was visibly moved with emotion.

The popular singing reality show, hosted by Aditya Narayan, is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah. The show will have its semi-final this weekend.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.