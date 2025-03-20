Important Days in March - National and International Days, Dates Full List

As the third month of the year comes to an end, March comes with a host of national and international days that seek to raise awareness, educate, and take action on several issues concerning our lives and the world as a whole. From women's empowerment to environmental conservation awareness, these days remind us of our shared duty to build a better world. Here we can find the March months special events and the upcoming events and special days.

March 1: Zero Discrimination Day, Ramadan, World Civil Defence Day, Ramakrishna Jayanti, World Compliment Day

March starts with a whole list of important days, such as Zero Discrimination Day, which encourages equality and opposes discriminatory legislation and policies. It is also the day when Ramadan, a sacred month for Muslims, starts. Apart from that, World Civil Defence Day, Ramakrishna Jayanti, and World Compliment Day are celebrated on this day.

March 3: World Wildlife Day, World Hearing Day

March 3 is World Wildlife Day, a day that seeks to create awareness regarding the need for the conservation and protection of wildlife. World Hearing Day is also celebrated on this day, to create awareness regarding hearing loss and ear health.

March 4: National Safety Day, National Grammar Day

March 4 is National Safety Day in India, and it is a day to raise awareness about safety and accident prevention. It is also National Grammar Day, which encourages individuals to enhance their grammar and communication skills.

March 8: International Women's Day

One of the most important dates in March is International Women's Day, on which it is celebrated on 8th March. This is a day of call to action to hasten women's equality and a time to celebrate women's achievements across the globe.

March 12: Mauritius Day, No Smoking Day

March 12 is Mauritius Day, commemorating the independence of Mauritius from British rule. No Smoking Day is also celebrated on this day, urging individuals to stop smoking and raising awareness regarding the risks associated with tobacco.

March 13: Holika Dahan

March 13 is Holika Dahan, an important Hindu festival that is celebrated on the night before Holi. The day represents the triumph of good over evil and is honoured with bonfires and celebrations.

March 14: Holi, Pi Day, International Day of Action for Rivers

March 14 is a festive day, celebrating the day of Holi, the festival of colours. Pi Day is also celebrated on this day, encouraging awareness regarding mathematics and science. Furthermore, International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated on this day, encouraging awareness regarding river conservation and sustainability.

March 15: World Consumer Rights Day, World Sleep Day

March 15: World Consumer Rights Day and World Sleep Day

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15, raising awareness about consumer rights and consumer protection. World Sleep Day is also celebrated on this day, raising awareness about sleep disorders and sleep health.

March 16: National Vaccination Day

National Vaccination Day is celebrated in India on March 16, raising awareness about vaccination and immunization. This day is meant to motivate people to get vaccinated and raise public health awareness.

March 18: Ordnance Factories Day (India)

March 18 is celebrated as Ordnance Factories Day in India, commemorating the role of ordnance factories in the defence and security of the nation.

March 19: Nowruz

March 19 is Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, which is celebrated in most nations of the world. It is the start of spring and is commemorated with celebrations and traditional food.

March 20: International Day of Happiness, World Sparrow Day, World Oral Health Day

March 20 is celebrated as International Day of Happiness, World Sparrow Day, and World Oral Health Day. All these days aim at raising awareness for happiness, conservation, and oral health.

March 21: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Poetry Day

March 21: World Forestry Day, which aims at raising awareness of forest conservation and sustainability, is observed on this day. World Down Syndrome Day and World Poetry Day, to raise awareness about Down syndrome and poetry, are also celebrated on this day.

March 22: Bihar Diwas, World Water Day

March 22 is Bihar Diwas, the day the state of Bihar came into existence in India. On this day, World Water Day is also celebrated to raise awareness regarding water conservation and sustainability.

March 23: World Meteorological Day, Martyr's Day

World Meteorological Day is celebrated on March 23, raising awareness regarding meteorology and weather forecasting. On this day, Martyr's Day is also celebrated in India to mark the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

March 24 is World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, a day to raise awareness about tuberculosis and call for its elimination.

March 25: International Day of the Unborn Child, International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

March 25 is International Day of the Unborn Child, a day to raise awareness regarding the rights of the unborn child. International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members is also celebrated on this day, raising awareness regarding the fate of detained and missing staff members.

March 26: Purple Day of Epilepsy

March 26 is Purple Day of Epilepsy, a day to raise awareness about epilepsy and campaign for its research.

March 27: World Theatre Day

March 27 is World Theatre Day, a day to raise awareness about theatre and its significance in culture.

March 28: World Piano Day

March 28 is World Piano Day, a day to raise awareness about piano music and its significance in culture.

March 29: World Endometriosis Awareness Day

March 29 is World Endometriosis Awareness Day, the day to spread awareness regarding endometriosis and raise the voice for research on it.

March 30: Rajasthan Day

March 30 is Rajasthan Day, a day to mark the establishment of the state of Rajasthan in India.

March 31: Eiffel Tower Day, Eid

March 31 is Eiffel Tower Day, a day to celebrate the building of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Eid is also celebrated on this day, which celebrates the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

These national and international days in March aim to promote awareness, education, and action on various issues that impact our lives and the world around us. From celebrating women's empowerment to raising awareness about environmental conservation, these days serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to create a better world.

Also read: Finland Leads Global Happiness Rankings Again, India ranks 118th, Pakistan at 109th