Finland Leads Global Happiness Rankings Again, India ranks 118th, Pakistan at 109th

For the eighth consecutive year, Finland has ranked first in the World Happiness Index Report 2025. India ranks 118th, below Nepal (92) and Pakistan (109) in South Asia.

On World Happiness Day, celebrated on March 20, the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and an independent editorial board, publishes the World Happiness Report.

This year, the report focuses on the impact of caring and sharing on people’s happiness, the benefits to the recipients of caring behaviour, and the benefits to those who care for others.

While Nordic countries continued to dominate the top rankings, Costa Rica (6th) and Mexico (10th) entered the top 10 for the first time. The United States (24th) fell to its lowest-ever position, while the United Kingdom (23rd) reported its lowest average life evaluation since the 2017 report.

Despite the ongoing war, Israel ranked 8th, while Palestine stood at 108th position. Ukraine ranked 111th, and Russia ranked 66th.

The report was compiled using key parameters such as life evaluation, social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. It also accounted for both positive and negative emotions, in addition to benevolence.

Key findings from the report show that sharing meals with others is strongly linked to well-being across all global regions. However, the study revealed that the number of people dining alone in the United States has increased by 53% over the past two decades.

Household size is also closely linked to happiness, with four to five people living together reporting the highest levels of happiness in Mexico and Europe.

In 2024, benevolent acts continued to be 10% more frequent than in 2017–19 across all generations and almost all global regions, despite a return to pre-COVID behaviour levels. The increase in donations, volunteering, and helping strangers has been linked to a decrease in deaths of despair worldwide. Regression results indicate that a 10 percentage-point increase in prosocial behaviour is associated with approximately one fewer death per year per 100,000.

It was also observed that social connections are vital for the well-being of young adults, as they provide a buffer against the toxic effects of stress. However, the report reveals that social disconnection is widespread among young adults. In 2023, 19% of young adults worldwide reported having no one they could rely on for social support, a 39% increase compared to 2006.

Deaths of despair have declined since 2000 in 75% of 59 countries, with the most significant decline seen in northeastern Europe, which had initially very high levels. However, deaths of despair remain high in some countries, including the United States and the Republic of Korea.

Summing up the findings of the report, Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup, said: “Happiness isn’t just about wealth or growth — it’s about trust, connection, and knowing people have your back. This year’s report proves we underestimate how kind the world really is. If we want stronger communities and economies, we must invest in what truly matters: each other.”