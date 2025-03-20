Vijay Deverakonda Responds to Online Betting App Case Allegations

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s name has been linked to the ongoing betting app case, with a complaint registered against him at the Miyapur police station under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. In response, his PR team has issued a statement clarifying the situation.

According to the statement, Vijay Deverakonda did not promote any betting apps but was associated only with skill-based gaming platforms. His team emphasized that the companies he endorsed were legally operated and that his promotional activities were strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games are permitted.

The PR team further stated that before associating with any brand, Vijay Deverakonda's team thoroughly verifies its legal compliance. He only signs endorsement deals with companies and products that operate within the framework of the law.

Regarding his past endorsements, the statement mentioned that Vijay Deverakonda served as the brand ambassador for "A23," a skill-based rummy gaming platform. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that rummy falls under skill-based gaming. However, his association with A23 ended last year, and he currently has no ties with the company.

Refuting recent media reports, the PR team asserted that there is no truth to the allegations against the actor. "Vijay Deverakonda has never endorsed any company engaged in illegal activities," the statement concluded.