Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar

Arjun Kapoor’s romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which released in theatres on February 21, 2025, is now available to stream on Jio Hotstar. The film premiered on the OTT platform yesterday, April 18, and is now accessible to subscribers.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The story follows Ankur (played by Arjun Kapoor), whose life turns upside down when his ex-wife—suffering from amnesia—suddenly reappears, believing they are still married. Meanwhile, Ankur is already engaged to someone else, triggering a series of hilarious misunderstandings and emotional chaos.

With a blend of humor, romance, and situational comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi offers a refreshing take on love triangles and modern-day relationships. The film has been praised for its light-hearted tone, quirky storytelling, and engaging performances.

If you missed it in theatres, now’s the perfect time to catch it online. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar.