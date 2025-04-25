Preity Zinta: A strong spine is a base for both good health, character

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta took her fitness game a notch higher as she was seen doing a hanging back extension on the Cadillac for spine mobility and strength.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing a pilates workout, which helps in strengthening the spine.

She wrote: “A strong spine is a base for both good health & character. Here is the hanging back extension on the Cadillac for spine mobility & strength. Joseph pilates famously said - ‘You are as young as your spine is flexible.’”

“So whichever way possible keep your spine flexible & keep pushing yourself the way @yasminkarachiwala pushes me #pzfit #pilates #dontgiveup #Ting,” she wrote.

On April 18, Preity shared an adorable picture posing with her twins, Jai and Gia, as she said that she is missing home.

Preity took to Instagram, where she could be seen holding her children. Both Gia and Jai are kissing her cheeks, and their faces are covered with red heart emojis.

“Home is where the heart is and right now, I’m definitely missing home! Counting the days before I see them,” Preity wrote as the caption.

It was in 2016 when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, via surrogacy in 2021.

On April 15, the actress took to social media to share a simple yet effective exercise aimed at strengthening the back once again.

Preity posted a video showcasing a back-strengthening exercise using a ball. In the video, she demonstrates a simple yet effective exercise designed to alleviate back pain and improve posture, especially for those who spend long hours sitting.

Sharing her clip, Preity wrote in the caption, “For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep you back, glutes and legs strong. Thank you @adrianleroux for the inspiration & for helping me get back my form #Ting #Dontgiveup #pzfit #Strong.”

