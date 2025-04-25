Fight between dharma and adharma, says RSS chief on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the need for India to demonstrate its power on the global stage and remarked that this is a fight between "dharma and adharma".

Speaking at an award ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday, Bhagwat addressed the nation’s sentiments following the attack, emphasising that while enmity is not India's nature, passivity in the face of aggression is equally not its tradition.

"Hostility and hatred are not our nature, but at the same time, getting beaten up is not our nature either. If we have power, it must be shown… at such times, strength should be displayed. It sends a message to the entire world that the one facing you is powerful," Bhagwat said, delivering a stern message aimed at both enemies and the global community.

He strongly condemned the terror violence in Kashmir, stating, “The fight is not between communities, it is between dharma and adharma. What the terrorists did in Kashmir is being condemned by everyone. Those who were killed there were targeted based on their religion... The fanatics killed people by asking about their religion; Hindus would never do this.”

Expressing grief and anger over the incident, Bhagwat added, “We are saddened by this event. We are angry, and we should be. Because to destroy demons, we need a power with eight arms.”

Referring to mythological analogies, Bhagwat said, “There are some people who will never change. Ravana was a devotee of Lord Shiva, knew the Vedas, had everything that was needed to be a good person, but the mind and intellect he had adopted were not ready to change. Ravana would not have changed until he died and was reborn. That is why Ram killed Ravana to change him. Evil people should be eliminated; this is the expectation. This expectation will be fulfilled..."

Criticising the belief that peace can be achieved without preparedness, he said, “We thought there would be no war, that we didn’t need an Army… we saw the consequences of that in 1962. We must strive to become stronger in terms of defence and protection.”

In a message including symbolism and a call to action, the RSS chief made it clear that strength is not only for protection but also for deterrence. "Some people won't change even through dialogue. They need to be taught a lesson. I hope we can achieve this soon."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.