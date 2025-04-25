Selena Gomez: My Mexican heritage has influenced my entire life

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Movie star Selena Gomez is proud of her Mexican heritage and said that it has influenced her entire life.

Gomez told Billboard: "My Mexican heritage is something that has influenced me my entire life and it’s not lost on me how representation matters. Throughout the years I’ve been doing this, some of the most supportive women in the entertainment business I have met have been other Latin women. I love the bond we all have."

Gomez's 2021 EP, 'Revelacion', was her first project to be recorded mainly in Spanish.

'Revelacion' debuted at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart, meaning that it became the first album by a female artist to achieve the feat since Shakira’s 'El Dorado', and she said that the record still means a lot to her.

The singer shared: "I never really focus on stats and charts, but when I hear something like that, all I can feel is pride. Shakira is an icon and someone I’ve always looked up to and I love her so much.

"Making a Spanish album was something I had wanted to do for a long time. Over the years, I’d release a Spanish version of one of the songs off an album but having an all-Spanish project was something that meant a lot to me.

"I worked hard on making sure I paid homage to my Latin roots, through the music as well as the aesthetics of all the visuals."

The singer-actress also starred in 'Emilia Perez', the Spanish-language film, in 2024, and she relished the challenge of working in Spanish, insisting that she enjoys being put in "uncomfortable spaces" as an actress, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gomez said: "I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces which as an actress are the most rewarding. It was a magical time and working with (director) Jacques (Audiard) was one of my best experiences.

"I am taking my time to find the right role and director to work with next because I want it to be a challenge and unexpected."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.