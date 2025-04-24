Bromance OTT Release on SonyLIV on May 1

Bromance, the much-loved Malayalam adventure-comedy starring Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan, is all set for its OTT premiere. Following its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film will start streaming exclusively on SonyLIV from May 1. The announcement was made by the platform via Instagram, promising viewers “chaos, comedy, and a gang you’ll never forget.”

Directed by Arun D. Jose, Bromance follows Binto Varghese, a young man whose elder brother mysteriously goes missing. With time running out, Binto joins forces with his brother’s eccentric group of friends, leading to a rollercoaster journey packed with humor, unexpected twists, and heartwarming moments.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bharath Bopanna, and Shyam Mohan. The screenplay is penned by Arun D. Jose, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P. Sebastian. Backed by producer Ashiq Usman, the film also boasts music and background score by Govind Vasantha, cinematography by Akhil George, and editing by Chaman Chakko.

Critics have praised Bromance for its performances, especially by Mathew, Arjun, Sangeeth, and Mahima, making it a must-watch when it hits streaming screens this May.