Bindu Madhavi First Look in Dhandoraa: Pic Goes Viral

Renowned for its bold storytelling and impactful cinema, Loukya Entertainments—helmed by the passionate and visionary producer Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni—is back with its next compelling venture, Dhandoraa. The banner has already delivered award-winning and commercially successful films like Colour Photo and Bedurulanka 2012, and Dhandoraa promises to be another remarkable addition to their slate.

Set in the rustic heartland of Telangana, Dhandoraa is a powerful village drama that explores deep-rooted societal issues and the stark realities of rural life. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, and Raadhya, among others.

The team is currently filming its second schedule in Dharipally, a village nestled in the Medak district of Telangana. Actors Shivaji and Bindu Madhavi have joined the shoot for this leg of the production, and the momentum is building as the film moves steadily forward.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of Bindu Madhavi as Sreelatha, a character that’s already sparking conversations. She plays a layered and emotionally complex role—a prostitute and single mother—with no intimate scenes, portrayed with dignity, grace, and depth. Sreelatha’s character is a poignant reflection of survival, inner strength, and the silent resilience of many women. It’s a performance that is expected to be one of the most mature and powerful in Bindu Madhavi’s career.

Meanwhile, the teaser titled "First Beat" has struck a chord with audiences, earning widespread praise and amplifying the buzz around the film.

Dhandoraa is being directed by Muralikanth, with music by the talented Mark K Robin. The visual tone of the film is being shaped by cinematographer Venkat R. Sakhamuri, while Srujana Adusumilli is handling the editing. The film’s art direction is led by Kranthi Priyam, and the costumes are designed by Rekha Boggarrapu. Edward Stevenson Pereji serves as the Executive Producer, with Aneesh Marisetty as Co-Producer.

More exciting updates from Dhandoraa are expected soon as the film nears completion. Stay tuned for a story that promises to resonate long after the credits roll.