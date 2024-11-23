Shriya Saran's Special Song in Suriya's Film

The Tamil film industry is abuzz with the latest news that actress Shriya Saran will be doing an item song in the upcoming Tamil film Suriya. The film, which marks actor Suriya's 44th project, is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj and will also feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Shriya, who has been a quite popular actress in the South Indian film industry for years, is reportedly taken on board to perform a special song in the movie. The all-news about that item song has not yet come out, but sources close to the project reveal that she indeed has been roped into doing the song.

Item numbers have become a crowd puller in recent times and most of the movies have featured popular heroines in the item numbers. So, if Shriya performs an item number in Suriya's movie, then sure, the movie will buzz and sizzle with the audience.

Shriya Saran is a South Indian film personality who has been active for many years. She has formed part of the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries and has acted in numerous films. After her marriage to the businessman, she had stepped back from acting. Lately, however, she could be seen in a Kannada film.

With her item song in Suriya's film, Shriya is all set to make a splash in the Tamil film industry yet again. The film is expected to soon release its sets, and one is waiting with bated breath to see Shriya sizzle on the celluloid once again.

