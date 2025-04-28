After Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi roped in for #Sharwa38

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's upcoming action drama, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Monday welcomed actress Dimple Hayathi on board.

It may be recalled that the makers had welcomed actress Anupama Parameswaran on board on Saturday.

Sources in the know have said that while Anupama will play the film's leading lady, Dimple Hayathi will have a pivotal role to play in the film.

Taking to his X timeline on Monday, director Sampath Nandi wrote, "Our #Sharwa38 world just got brighter! Welcoming @DimpleHayathi.The Chandh of our Soil.Shoot begins soon.A #SharwaSampathBloodFest."

Sharwanand is stepping into uncharted territory with his first-ever pan-India film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Sharwa38. He is teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, known for having delivered blockbusters before.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. The film, which is to be made on a lavish scale, boasts a top-notch technical team.

Both Anupama and Dimple are playing impactful roles in the film, say sources. The poster released to welcome Dimple does not show her face. However, interestingly she seems to be wearing gold ornaments on her neck, nose, ears, hands and fingers.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s, the film plunges viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. The story unfolds in a rural setting recreated with painstaking detail to reflect the texture and tone of that era — bringing to life a brutal time rarely depicted on Indian screens.

In preparation for this intense role, Sharwanand has undergone a striking transformation.

From top-tier production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, to powerful visuals by ace cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and a riveting score by Bheems Ceciroleo, #Sharwa38 is aiming high on every technical front.

The film’s regular shoot is to start soon. The makers have plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

