Sobhita Met Naga Chaitanya through Nagarjuna!

Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4th in Hyderabad, has the Telugu film industry abuzz. The love story of the two is an interesting one if not anything else; Nagarjuna Akkineni helped bring them together.

As it happens, Sobhita had done work with Nagarjuna's production house, Annapurna Studios, previously, and they were on cordial terms with each other. Nagarjuna had invited Sobhita for a meeting at his home after being impressed by her talent. So it was during this gathering that Naga Chaitanya entered the room for the first time through the door, becoming the first face-to-face meeting between the prospective bride and groom.

Nagarjuna, who couldn't be more delighted to welcome Sobhita into the family of Akkineni, lauded her dedication to her profession and down-to-earth nature. "Sobhita is an excellent actress who has put tremendous effort into her craft. She is warm and a grounded person who has stayed true to their values and passion for acting," he said.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Annapurna Studios, is likely to be a private affair with about 300 close friends and family members present. As the wedding day draws near, fans of the star couple are eagerly waiting for the union of these talented people.

