Mad Square Pre Release Event: Naga Chaitanya as Chief Guest, Blockbuster Vibes On Ahead of Release on March 28

The pre-release event for MAD Square turned Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, into a hub of excitement ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 28. Packed with high-energy moments, the event celebrated the madness and humor that the film promises to deliver.

Star-Studded Night with Naga Chaitanya as Chief Guest

The night saw Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya as the chief guest, alongside acclaimed directors Maruthi and Venky Atluri, who brought additional star power to the grand occasion. Naga Chaitanya extended his best wishes, calling MAD his go-to comedy and humorously adding that films like these are "good for health."

Director Venky Atluri expressed his excitement, saying the promotional content had already hooked him, making him eager for the film’s release. Maruthi, too, shared his heartfelt support, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Emotional Moments and Heartfelt Stories

The film’s lead cast—Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—took the stage to share their experiences, emotions, and behind-the-scenes stories, creating an emotional yet fun-filled atmosphere.

The event was further graced by Vishnu Oi, Reba John, DOP Shamdat, and several other key members of the team, each sharing their special moments and excitement for the film’s release.

Building Hype for a Laugh Riot

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and background score by Thaman, MAD Square has already generated immense buzz. The trailer is making waves on social media, adding to the anticipation.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film follows the success of their recent blockbusters like Tillu Square, Lucky Bhaskar, and Daaku Maharaj. Their confidence in MAD Squaresuggests it’s poised to surpass expectations.

With a UA certificate and a crisp 2-hour 7-minute runtime, MAD Square is set to be a rollercoaster of comedy and entertainment. The countdown to madness has begun!