Nagarjuna's Comments on Sobhita Dhulipala Going Viral

As the countdown to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's highly anticipated December wedding begins, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has shared his thoughts on his soon-to-be daughter-in-law. In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Nagarjuna praised Sobhita, describing her as a "lovely girl" who lives life on her terms.

"Sobhita is someone who knows exactly what she wants," said Nagarjuna. "She could have taken up any kind of film or series, but she chooses what to do with her career. She is very peaceful and content with her choices."

Nagarjuna revealed that he had known Sobhita long before she met and started dating Naga Chaitanya. "I have received a lot of warmth from her," he added. "And I can see how happy they make each other."

The wedding invitation of the couple has leaked online, and it confirms that they will tie the knot on December 4. According to reports, the wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios owned by Nagarjuna.

Sobhita recently commenced her wedding celebrations by hosting a traditional Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam in Visakhapatnam. The actress shared some pictures from the event, looking beautiful in her traditional silk saree and gold jewellery.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been sighted together in public on a couple of occasions, including attending the ANR National Awards 2024 last month. Nagarjuna welcomed many guests including Chiranjeevi to the event by introducing them to Sobhita.

This will be Naga Chaitanya's second marriage. He was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but the couple announced their separation in October 2021 and finalized their divorce last year.

