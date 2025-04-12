Shreya Ghoshal celebrates Hanuman Jayanti amidst the valleys of McLeodganj

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti with her husband and son amidst the valleys of McLeodganj, Himachal.

In the video dropped on her Instagram, the singer was seen offering prayers at a Hanuman temple, with her latest track, "Jai Hanuman" playing in the backdrop.

Shreya also penned the caption, "Hai jahaan Ram ka naam tu bhi wahaan...Hai magan uski bhakti mein tu...Jaane kis roop mein humko mil jaayega...Hai chiranjeevi dharti pe tu...Har kan mein samaya hai tu...Tere charan hain charon dhaam...Bolo jai Hanuman...Ban jaaenge sab bigde kaam...Bolo jai Hanuman...I see you everywhere...Video captures the beautiful mountains and valleys of McLeodganj, Himachal."

Earlier today, Shreya unveiled her new track “Jai Hanuman,” on Hanuman Jayanti as a celebration of “courage, innocence, and grace.”

She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Hanuman Jayanti ke is pawan din par suniye ‘Jai Hanuman’ Song is out now!! A celebration of courage, innocence, and grace. It’s a musical reminder that even the smallest heart can carry the mightiest light—when guided by faith! #FearNoBullies #JaiHanuman #BoloJaiHanuman.”

Composed by Kinjal Chatterjee, the lyrics of the soulful number have been provided by Shraddha Pandit. Shreya has lent her beautiful voice to the number which is a spiritual offering to Lord Hanuman.

Prior to "Jai Hanuman", Shreya left everyone impressed with her rendition of Hanuman Chalisa. Composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the song had Paras Nath on the flute and Ganesh Sawant on the pakhawaj.

Dropping some BTS of the "Hanuman Chalisa" recording, Salim Merchant penned on his IG, "There’s so much divinity and sukoon in @shreyaghoshal’s voice. I’m so happy that we could release a Hanuman Chalisa in her voice on @merchant_records Here’s some BTS when we recorded Shreya in her brand new studio @sanctuaryaudiovisual, truly a divine atmosphere ...Watch Hanuman Chalisa — Out now on Salim Sulaiman YouTube Channel and all audio stores!"

